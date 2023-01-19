Vacancy: Junior C#.NET Developer

WhiteRaven
Junior C# .NET Developer (JB2719)
Randburg, Johannesburg
Salary is negotiable
Duration: Permanent
Benefits: 21 days leave and 13th cheque
Application closing date: 28 January 2023
Our client is a leading trading and risk management platform established to address outdated commodities administration in the agricultural and metals sector.
This small team is seeking a Junior Software Developer, ideally with exposure to working in a commodity market environment such as derivatives, logistics, stock procurement or deliveries.
Note: Candidates who have Development internship experience or Graduates with experience in the specified language are welcome to apply.
Programming Language Requirements
VB.net (.Net4.7) Legacy application
C#, Net5
JavaScript (ES5, ES6) (Beneficial)
HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap 3 (Beneficial)
Experience
WinForm design
Experience with WCF
Experience with Windows Services
Thorough understanding of interfaces, classes, inheritance (OOP), solid, refactoring
Azure DevOps or Git
Sage Evolution (SDK) (Highly Beneficial)
Web Forms (Beneficial)
MVC + API. (Beneficial)
Unit Testing (NUnit/MSTest) (Beneficial)
Tooling
Visual Studio 2017/2019
DevExpress 17.2
Familiarity with NuGet (Beneficial)
Telerik (Beneficial)
Essential Objects (Beneficial)
VS Code (Beneficial)
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2719 in the subject line
For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php
