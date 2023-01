Vacancy: Junior C#.NET Developer

Randburg, JohannesburgSalary is negotiableDuration: PermanentBenefits: 21 days leave and 13th chequeApplication closing date: 28 January 2023Our client is a leading trading and risk management platform established to address outdated commodities administration in the agricultural and metals sector.This small team is seeking a Junior Software Developer, ideally with exposure to working in a commodity market environment such as derivatives, logistics, stock procurement or deliveries.VB.net (.Net4.7) Legacy applicationC#, Net5JavaScript (ES5, ES6) (Beneficial)HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap 3 (Beneficial)WinForm designExperience with WCFExperience with Windows ServicesThorough understanding of interfaces, classes, inheritance (OOP), solid, refactoringAzure DevOps or GitSage Evolution (SDK) (Highly Beneficial)Web Forms (Beneficial)MVC + API. (Beneficial)Unit Testing (NUnit/MSTest) (Beneficial)ToolingDevExpress 17.2Familiarity with NuGet (Beneficial)Telerik (Beneficial)Essential Objects (Beneficial)VS Code (Beneficial)Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2719 in the subject lineFor full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php