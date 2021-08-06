Vacancy : Junior software developer (Cape Town / Durbanville)

Looking for a Junior developer to join our team!

We specialize in the design, support, and implementation of ERP systems. We tailor our client's system as well as integrate third-party software bringing corporations closer to their business and customers by narrating their ERP experience.

Key Responsibilities:
  • Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages
  • Architect, develop and implement new features and functionalities.
  • Fix bugs in existing software and troubleshoot and debug software issues.
  • Test and deploy applications and systems.
  • Ensure that documentation is in place and updated and assist and support the support teams with 3rd Party development queries.
  • Research, design, and develop applications according to users’ needs and industry parameters.
  • Maintain and modify existing functionalities in the applications independently.

Skills:
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • C#
  • Blazor
  • Xamarin
  • HTML 5 (JavaScript, jQuery, CSS)
  • MS Visual Studio
  • XML / JSON

Notes:
  • Work from home
  • Travel required

Please email cv's to calvin@solutus.co.za
 
