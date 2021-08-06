Vacancy : Junior software developer (Cape Town / Durbanville)

CalvinLilley
Looking for a Junior developer to join our team!
We specialize in the design, support, and implementation of ERP systems. We tailor our client's system as well as integrate third-party software bringing corporations closer to their business and customers by narrating their ERP experience.
Key Responsibilities:
- Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages
- Architect, develop and implement new features and functionalities.
- Fix bugs in existing software and troubleshoot and debug software issues.
- Test and deploy applications and systems.
- Ensure that documentation is in place and updated and assist and support the support teams with 3rd Party development queries.
- Research, design, and develop applications according to users’ needs and industry parameters.
- Maintain and modify existing functionalities in the applications independently.
Skills:
- Microsoft SQL Server
- C#
- Blazor
- Xamarin
- HTML 5 (JavaScript, jQuery, CSS)
- MS Visual Studio
- XML / JSON
Notes:
- Work from home
- Travel required
Please email cv's to calvin@solutus.co.za