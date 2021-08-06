Vacancy : Junior software developer (Cape Town / Durbanville)

Write clean, scalable code using .NET programming languages

Architect, develop and implement new features and functionalities.

Fix bugs in existing software and troubleshoot and debug software issues.

Test and deploy applications and systems.

Ensure that documentation is in place and updated and assist and support the support teams with 3rd Party development queries.

Research, design, and develop applications according to users’ needs and industry parameters.

Maintain and modify existing functionalities in the applications independently.

Microsoft SQL Server

C#

Blazor

Xamarin

HTML 5 (JavaScript, jQuery, CSS)

MS Visual Studio

XML / JSON

Work from home

Travel required

Looking for a Junior developer to join our team!We specialize in the design, support, and implementation of ERP systems. We tailor our client's system as well as integrate third-party software bringing corporations closer to their business and customers by narrating their ERP experience.Key Responsibilities:Skills:Notes:Please email cv's to