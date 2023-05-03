Vacancy: Mid Level IT Technician

WhiteRaven
Mid-Level IT Technician (JB3077)
Sandton, Johannesburg
R25 – 35 000 per month, Cost to Company
Duration: Permanent
Application closing date: 12 May 2023
Our client is seeking an IT professional to join their team in a customer-facing role, you would be responsible for installing new equipment and providing technical support to customers. The successful candidate will be responsible for resolving first and 2nd line IT issues, reviewing the IT Helpdesk and addressing escalated calls, and ensuring customer satisfaction and continuous service delivery. Additionally, the role involves escalating unresolved issues to the proper level 3 support team. The ideal candidate will have strong IT knowledge and skills and be able to apply good governance principles when installing equipment.
Minimum Requirements:
IT Tertiary qualification (Degree/Diploma in a relevant field will be an advantage)
MS Qualification
Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
At least 2 years experience as a Mid-level IT support technician
Preferably, working in an IT company servicing more than one IT environment
Strong customer service skills
Experience with Microsoft Operating Systems
Experience with VMWare/Hyper V/Office 365 Servers
Networking skills including WAN/LAN and wireless backups
Advanced troubleshooting skills
Hardware installation, remote troubleshooting, and remote support expertise
Duties and Responsibilities:
Loading new equipment to correct specifications using checklists (or creating checklists if not supplied) in a timely manner, communicating progress, resolving any issues and handing over new equipment.
Regularly reviewing the Call Centre throughout the day, resolving 1st and 2nd line tickets, escalating tickets to 3rd line.
Maintaining customer IT environment with good governance.
Ensuring daily backups run correctly and running monthly restores to test backup integrity.
Ensuring customer environment is regularly patched and updated for operating system, antivirus, and other requirements.
Meeting reporting requirements for customer sites, such as monthly reports, backup reports, AV reports, and other reports as required by the customer within the specified time frames.
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB3077 in the subject line
To apply online https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/16183415-MidLevel-IT-Technician-JB3077/
