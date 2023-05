Vacancy: Mid Level IT Technician

Sandton, JohannesburgR25 – 35 000 per month, Cost to CompanyDuration: PermanentApplication closing date: 12 May 2023IT Tertiary qualification (Degree/Diploma in a relevant field will be an advantage)MS QualificationMatric / Grade 12 / National Senior CertificateAt least 2 years experience as a Mid-level IT support technicianPreferably, working in an IT company servicing more than one IT environmentStrong customer service skillsExperience with Microsoft Operating SystemsExperience with VMWare/Hyper V/Office 365 ServersNetworking skills including WAN/LAN and wireless backupsAdvanced troubleshooting skillsHardware installation, remote troubleshooting, and remote support expertiseLoading new equipment to correct specifications using checklists (or creating checklists if not supplied) in a timely manner, communicating progress, resolving any issues and handing over new equipment.Regularly reviewing the Call Centre throughout the day, resolving 1st and 2nd line tickets, escalating tickets to 3rd line.Maintaining customer IT environment with good governance.Ensuring daily backups run correctly and running monthly restores to test backup integrity.Ensuring customer environment is regularly patched and updated for operating system, antivirus, and other requirements.Meeting reporting requirements for customer sites, such as monthly reports, backup reports, AV reports, and other reports as required by the customer within the specified time frames.Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB3077 in the subject lineTo apply online https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/16183415-MidLevel-IT-Technician-JB3077