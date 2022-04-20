Vacancy: OutSystems Developer OR Low Code Developer - Centurion

WhiteRaven
OutSystems Developer (JB1772)
Centurion, Pretoria
R45 – 50 000 per month, negotiable based on experience
Benefits include Retirement Fund Contribution, Bonus Scheme, Health Plan, Life Cover etc.
Duration: Permanent
Development house with a footprint in both South African and the UK and sourcing a talented OutSystems Developer to join their team. With the continued growth of the organization, this role can develop into a Team Leader role, taking responsibility for new clients and managing the team environment.
Current experience developing with OutSystems is ideal, however candidates with experience in low code development systems such as Appian, Microsoft PowerApps, Salesforce, Mendix etc. will be considered.
Currently this role is remote, but offices will be acquired in the Centurion or surrounding area, employees will then work in a hybrid model with 2 – 3 days in office per week.
Minimum Requirements:
For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant degree is preferable
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience working as an OutSystems Developer or low code platform Developer
- Specialized in CSS, JavaScript and HTML
- Experience in persisting data to relational databases
- SDLC experience, preferably Agile
- Lead in the full-stack development of web/mobile applications and API’s using OutSystems
- Propose solution designs and architecture
- Design/develop proof of concepts to validate/evaluate solution designs
- Lead and coordinate code reviews, ensuring feedback is acted on
- Mentor Junior Developers
