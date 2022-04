Vacancy: OutSystems Developer OR Low Code Developer - Centurion

Relevant degree is preferable

Minimum of 3 years’ experience working as an OutSystems Developer or low code platform Developer

Specialized in CSS, JavaScript and HTML

Experience in persisting data to relational databases

SDLC experience, preferably Agile

Lead in the full-stack development of web/mobile applications and API’s using OutSystems

Propose solution designs and architecture

Design/develop proof of concepts to validate/evaluate solution designs

Lead and coordinate code reviews, ensuring feedback is acted on

Mentor Junior Developers

Centurion, PretoriaR45 – 50 000 per month, negotiable based on experienceBenefits include Retirement Fund Contribution, Bonus Scheme, Health Plan, Life Cover etc.Duration: PermanentDevelopment house with a footprint in both South African and the UK and sourcing a talented OutSystems Developer to join their team. With the continued growth of the organization, this role can develop into a Team Leader role, taking responsibility for new clients and managing the team environment.Current experience developing with OutSystems is ideal, however candidates with experience in low code development systems such as Appian, Microsoft PowerApps, Salesforce, Mendix etc. will be considered.Currently this role is remote, but offices will be acquired in the Centurion or surrounding area, employees will then work in a hybrid model with 2 – 3 days in office per week.Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB1772 in the subject lineFor full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php