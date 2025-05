Vacancy: Remote Angular Developer | South Africa | R60 - 100 000 per month

Kontak Recruitment have partnered with a finance focused company that is expanding it's development team to build out a brand-new tech product from scratch. You will work closely with a growing, collaborative team, in a fully remote capacity, so whether you live in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Port Elizabeth or anywhere in South Africa this could be the opportunity for you!- Remote-first work with a team across South Africa- Core hours 08:00 - 16:00 with flexibility- Agile team, daily standups and fortnightly sprints- Tuesday games, Thursday coffees, Friday chats- Hardware providedIf you have solid experience in Angular, are confident working across the stack, comfortable shaping architecture and collaborating with the Product Owner and you lead with integrity, honesty, and a team-first mindset, this could be the role for you.Visit https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-Kontak-Recruitment/jobs/16663412-Angular-Developer-JB5328/ for the full job spec and to apply.