Vacancy: Remote Angular Developer | South Africa | R60 - 100 000 per month

Are you a Angular Developer looking for a remote job and currently living in South Africa?
Kontak Recruitment have partnered with a finance focused company that is expanding it's development team to build out a brand-new tech product from scratch. You will work closely with a growing, collaborative team, in a fully remote capacity, so whether you live in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Port Elizabeth or anywhere in South Africa this could be the opportunity for you!
What's in it for you?
- Remote-first work with a team across South Africa
- Core hours 08:00 - 16:00 with flexibility
- Agile team, daily standups and fortnightly sprints
- Tuesday games, Thursday coffees, Friday chats
- Hardware provided
If you have solid experience in Angular, are confident working across the stack, comfortable shaping architecture and collaborating with the Product Owner and you lead with integrity, honesty, and a team-first mindset, this could be the role for you.
Visit https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-Kontak-Recruitment/jobs/16663412-Angular-Developer-JB5328/ for the full job spec and to apply.
