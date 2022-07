Vacancy: Remote First Line IT Support Engineer

Remote, for applicants living in South AfricaR10 – 15 000 per month (Negotiable)Duration: Independent ContractorA leading IT Managed Services Provider based in the UK is currently hiring a remote 1st Line IT support Engineer to join their team in a fully remote capacity. You will be required to manage incoming tickets, provide technical support on queries and escalate if required.Note: This role is currently an Independent Contractor role, which means you will be required to submit an invoice to the client monthly on an agreed monthly rate. The company is in the process of establishing and entity in South Africa, once done there is a high possibility of this role being adjusted to a permanent position.1 year experience in an IT support environment, ideally in an MSPExperience with support of Windows Desktop OSGood working knowledge of PC, laptop and printer hardwareGood working knowledge of the full MS Office suiteBasic knowledge of IT networking and cablingExcellent telephone manner with good interpersonal and communication skillsDemonstrable problem solving skills with a logical train of thoughtExperience on support for VoIP systems would be a bonusExperience with Office 365 administration would be a bonusExperience with basic server administration (AD user account creation, password resets, etc.) would be a bonusAny IT certifications from Microsoft, CCNA or other relevant IT certifications would be highly beneficial towards your applicationSetup to work in a fully remote capacity, including stable internet connectivity, with ideally a backup solution for load-sheddingAnswering calls and responding to tickets from customers.Provide remote support to resolve problems that the customer is facing relating to any aspect of their IT including, but not limited to, desktops, servers, printers, networks, Office 365, and vendor specific hardware and software.Provide VoIP system support.Triage incoming calls and tickets and liaise with the wider IT team to manage escalations.Adhere to defined KPIs and meet the expected SLAs.Consistently contribute to and update documentation.On-board and off-board users.Monitor backups on a daily basis and report on any issues that arise.Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2169 in the subject lineFor full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php