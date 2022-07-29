Vacancy: Remote First Line IT Support Engineer

WhiteRaven
Remote 1st Line IT Support Engineer (JB2169)
Remote, for applicants living in South Africa
R10 – 15 000 per month (Negotiable)
Duration: Independent Contractor
A leading IT Managed Services Provider based in the UK is currently hiring a remote 1st Line IT support Engineer to join their team in a fully remote capacity. You will be required to manage incoming tickets, provide technical support on queries and escalate if required.
Note: This role is currently an Independent Contractor role, which means you will be required to submit an invoice to the client monthly on an agreed monthly rate. The company is in the process of establishing and entity in South Africa, once done there is a high possibility of this role being adjusted to a permanent position.
Minimum Requirements:
1 year experience in an IT support environment, ideally in an MSP
Experience with support of Windows Desktop OS
Good working knowledge of PC, laptop and printer hardware
Good working knowledge of the full MS Office suite
Basic knowledge of IT networking and cabling
Excellent telephone manner with good interpersonal and communication skills
Demonstrable problem solving skills with a logical train of thought
Experience on support for VoIP systems would be a bonus
Experience with Office 365 administration would be a bonus
Experience with basic server administration (AD user account creation, password resets, etc.) would be a bonus
Any IT certifications from Microsoft, CCNA or other relevant IT certifications would be highly beneficial towards your application
Setup to work in a fully remote capacity, including stable internet connectivity, with ideally a backup solution for load-shedding
Duties and Responsibilities:
Answering calls and responding to tickets from customers.
Provide remote support to resolve problems that the customer is facing relating to any aspect of their IT including, but not limited to, desktops, servers, printers, networks, Office 365, and vendor specific hardware and software.
Provide VoIP system support.
Triage incoming calls and tickets and liaise with the wider IT team to manage escalations.
Adhere to defined KPIs and meet the expected SLAs.
Consistently contribute to and update documentation.
On-board and off-board users.
Monitor backups on a daily basis and report on any issues that arise.
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2169 in the subject line
For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php