Vacancy: Remote IT Support Engineer | South Africa

Remote IT Support Engineer (JB1648)
Remote for applicants living in South Africa
R30 – 40 000 per month, negotiable
Duration: Independent Contractor
A rapidly growing, London based Managed Services Provider that specializes in IT Support, Cyber Security and VOIP systems is expanding their remote team into South Africa. As the IT Support Engineer, you will join a growing company and be responsible for providing IT support to customers, installing and administering Windows Server, VMware, Office 365 and implement IT, networking and security solutions for clients.
Minimum Requirements:
Apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php
Minimum Requirements:
- Previous experience working in a Managed Services Provider environment
- Excellent English communication skills
- Problem solving and organizational abilities
- Able to work effectively under pressure
- Microsoft Desktop (7 / 8 /10) Operating Systems - (Essential)
- Microsoft Productivity Suites (Office 2013 / 2016) - (Essential)
- Office 365 (Business, Essentials, Premium, Advanced threat Protection & InTune)
- Administration of Microsoft Server 2008 / 2012 / 2016
- Administration of Microsoft Active Directory
- Virtual Technology (VMware vSphere, HyperV)
- Administration of Microsoft Exchange 2007 / 2010 / 2013
- Networking (WatchGuard Firewalls / Cisco Switches / HP Switches)
- Storage Solutions (EMC, Equallogic, PowerVault)
- Deploy and maintain Windows Servers
- Configure firewalls and managed switches
- Configure and maintain VMWare virtual environments with SAN/NAS storage (Hyper-V is beneficial)
- Configure Microsoft 365 tenants
- Deploy and maintain cloud infrastructure on AWS and/or Azure
- Remote network support
