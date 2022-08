Vacancy: Remote IT Support Engineer

Remote for applicants living in South AfricaR30 – 40 000 per month, negotiableDuration: Independent ContractorPrevious experience working in a Managed Services Provider environmentExcellent English communication skillsProblem solving and organizational abilitiesAble to work effectively under pressureMicrosoft Desktop (7 / 8 /10) Operating Systems - (Essential)Microsoft Productivity Suites (Office 2013 / 2016) - (Essential)Office 365 (Business, Essentials, Premium, Advanced threat Protection & InTune)Administration of Microsoft Server 2008 / 2012 / 2016Administration of Microsoft Active DirectoryVirtual Technology (VMware vSphere, HyperV)Administration of Microsoft Exchange 2007 / 2010 / 2013Networking (WatchGuard Firewalls / Cisco Switches / HP Switches)Storage Solutions (EMC, Equallogic, PowerVault)Deploy and maintain Windows ServersConfigure firewalls and managed switchesConfigure and maintain VMWare virtual environments with SAN/NAS storage (Hyper-V is beneficial)Configure Microsoft 365 tenantsDeploy and maintain cloud infrastructure on AWS and/or AzureRemote network supportPlease email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2184 in the subject lineFor full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php