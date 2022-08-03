Vacancy: Remote IT Support Engineer

WhiteRaven
Remote IT Support Engineer (JB2184)
Remote for applicants living in South Africa
R30 – 40 000 per month, negotiable
Duration: Independent Contractor
A rapidly growing, London based Managed Services Provider that specializes in IT Support, Cyber Security and VOIP systems is expanding its remote team into South Africa. As the IT Support Engineer, you will join a growing company and be responsible for providing IT support to customers, installing and administering Windows Server, VMware, Office 365 and implementing IT, networking and security solutions for clients.
Minimum Requirements:
Previous experience working in a Managed Services Provider environment
Excellent English communication skills
Problem solving and organizational abilities
Able to work effectively under pressure
Technical Skills:
Microsoft Desktop (7 / 8 /10) Operating Systems - (Essential)
Microsoft Productivity Suites (Office 2013 / 2016) - (Essential)
Office 365 (Business, Essentials, Premium, Advanced threat Protection & InTune)
Administration of Microsoft Server 2008 / 2012 / 2016
Administration of Microsoft Active Directory
Virtual Technology (VMware vSphere, HyperV)
Administration of Microsoft Exchange 2007 / 2010 / 2013
Networking (WatchGuard Firewalls / Cisco Switches / HP Switches)
Storage Solutions (EMC, Equallogic, PowerVault)
Duties and Responsibilities:
Deploy and maintain Windows Servers
Configure firewalls and managed switches
Configure and maintain VMWare virtual environments with SAN/NAS storage (Hyper-V is beneficial)
Configure Microsoft 365 tenants
Deploy and maintain cloud infrastructure on AWS and/or Azure
Remote network support
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2184 in the subject line
For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php