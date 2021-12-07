Vacancy: Remote Senior Web Application Developer

WhiteRaven
Remote Senior Web Application Developer (JB1359)
Location: Applicants living in South Africa
Salary: Highly negotiable, based on experience
NOTE: As they are a US based company they do prefer to receive a desired salary and not limit it to a salary range potentially excluding candidates they will consider.
Our client is a US based company that is seeking to hire a talented developer from South Africa in a permanent, fully remote capacity. Applicants should ideally have experience in the financial, property or insurance sectors.
As the role is for an American company, applicants must be comfortable attending online meetings outside our standard working hours.
Duties:
- Develop and maintain applications using a variety of technologies that support multiple lines of Business and IT initiatives
- Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications
- Communicate professionally as a primary point of contact for business
- Manage ad-hoc requests and multiple projects simultaneously, while operating in a high tempo environment with ever-changing priorities and tasks.
- Design, develop and implement new applications, enhancements, and new features to our products which are primarily ASP.NET on Azure, Azure Paas, Faas and containers
- Participate in the inception phase of application selection to evaluate applications for compatibility and appropriateness for the organisation
- Provide ongoing system capacity planning for existing applications and determine opportunities for optimization of existing systems
- Prepare accurate and detailed requirement specification documents, user guides and functional specification documents
- Participate in the final phases of deploying and performance tuning of the application and help identify performance bottlenecks and suggest workarounds
- Provide technical and solution documentation for existing applications and ensure that this documentation remains up to date
- Provide guidance on coding, refactoring, root cause analysis and feature design best practices
- Develop standards and best practices
- Participate in peer code reviews
- Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes
- Review, analyze, and create solutions by utilizing the cloud environment:
- Data & Storage: SQL Database, DocumentDB, Redis Cache, Storage (Blobs, Tables, Queues, Files and Disks)
- Identity & Access Management: Azure Active Directory, Azure Identity, Azure B 2 C Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
- Office and Developer Services: Visual Studio Online, Git, and Office 365
- Systems Management: Microsoft Azure portal, Scheduler, Automation
- Work as a technical lead for development efforts and mentor other team members
- Bachelor's degree in business, computer science, or other technical fields with 10+ years of applicable experience in a technology environment. Additional years of relevant experience may be substituted in lieu of a degree.
- 10+ years overall industry experience in design, and development
- 7+ years of experience with designing, building and supporting database systems
- 2 + years of experience with Azure Cloud
- Must have extensive working experience with Microsoft technologies
- Understanding of CQRS Command and Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS) Architectural pattern
- Understanding of AMQP Message Broker technology like Rabbit MQ
- Application migration from legacy mode to services and micro services
- Experience with communicating with business to gather requirements and convert them into technical requirements
- Deep knowledge of Microsoft Azure Cloud and .NET architecture
- Sound experience with C#, ASP.NET, ASP.NET Core, MVC/MVVM-based Application
- Knowledge and Understanding of Reactive and Functional Programming, TDD
- Deep knowledge of MS-SQL and/or NoSQL
- Knowledge and experience with agile development
- Experience with unit testing frameworks Jest, xUnit, NUnit
- Strong understanding of Application Lifecycle Management