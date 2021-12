Vacancy: Remote Senior Web Application Developer

NOTE: As they are a US based company they do prefer to receive a desired salary and not limit it to a salary range potentially excluding candidates they will consider.

Develop and maintain applications using a variety of technologies that support multiple lines of Business and IT initiatives

Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications

Communicate professionally as a primary point of contact for business

Manage ad-hoc requests and multiple projects simultaneously, while operating in a high tempo environment with ever-changing priorities and tasks.

Design, develop and implement new applications, enhancements, and new features to our products which are primarily ASP.NET on Azure, Azure Paas, Faas and containers

Participate in the inception phase of application selection to evaluate applications for compatibility and appropriateness for the organisation

Provide ongoing system capacity planning for existing applications and determine opportunities for optimization of existing systems

Prepare accurate and detailed requirement specification documents, user guides and functional specification documents

Participate in the final phases of deploying and performance tuning of the application and help identify performance bottlenecks and suggest workarounds

Provide technical and solution documentation for existing applications and ensure that this documentation remains up to date

Provide guidance on coding, refactoring, root cause analysis and feature design best practices

Develop standards and best practices

Participate in peer code reviews

Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes

Review, analyze, and create solutions by utilizing the cloud environment:

Data & Storage: SQL Database, DocumentDB, Redis Cache, Storage (Blobs, Tables, Queues, Files and Disks)

SQL Database, DocumentDB, Redis Cache, Storage (Blobs, Tables, Queues, Files and Disks) Identity & Access Management : Azure Active Directory, Azure Identity, Azure B 2 C Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

: Azure Active Directory, Azure Identity, Azure B 2 C Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Office and Developer Services : Visual Studio Online, Git, and Office 365

: Visual Studio Online, Git, and Office 365 Systems Management : Microsoft Azure portal, Scheduler, Automation

: Microsoft Azure portal, Scheduler, Automation Work as a technical lead for development efforts and mentor other team members

Bachelor's degree in business, computer science, or other technical fields with 10+ years of applicable experience in a technology environment. Additional years of relevant experience may be substituted in lieu of a degree.

10+ years overall industry experience in design, and development

7+ years of experience with designing, building and supporting database systems

2 + years of experience with Azure Cloud

Must have extensive working experience with Microsoft technologies

Understanding of CQRS Command and Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS) Architectural pattern

Understanding of AMQP Message Broker technology like Rabbit MQ

Application migration from legacy mode to services and micro services

Experience with communicating with business to gather requirements and convert them into technical requirements

Deep knowledge of Microsoft Azure Cloud and .NET architecture

Sound experience with C#, ASP.NET, ASP.NET Core, MVC/MVVM-based Application

Knowledge and Understanding of Reactive and Functional Programming, TDD

Deep knowledge of MS-SQL and/or NoSQL

Knowledge and experience with agile development

Experience with unit testing frameworks Jest, xUnit, NUnit

Strong understanding of Application Lifecycle Management

: Applicants living in South Africa: Highly negotiable, based on experienceOur client is a US based company that is seeking to hire a talented developer from South Africa in a permanent, fully remote capacity. Applicants should ideally have experience in the financial, property or insurance sectors.As the role is for an American company, applicants must be comfortable attending online meetings outside our standard working hours.