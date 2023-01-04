Vacancy: Senior IT Support Engineer - Fully Remote

WhiteRaven
Senior IT Support Engineer (JB2681)
Fully remote, for applicants living in South Africa
R40 – 45 000 per month, negotiable
Duration: Independent Contractor
Application closing date: 13 January 2023
This UK based IT Service provider specialises in providing IT Support to clients in the UK, their services include hardware and software support, installation and upgrades as well as network and infrastructure services.
As part of the Engineering team, you will provide remote support to customers based around the UK, the ideal candidate would be self-motivated, with excellent customer service skills and a clear logical approach to problem solving.
This is an excellent opportunity to join a growing company at the forefront of technology and develop a variety of skills in the IT Support space.
Note: This role is an Independent Contractor role, which means you will be required to submit an invoice to the client monthly on an agreed monthly rate. As this is a UK based company, the successful candidate would be required to work UK hours, depending on the time of year it is a 1 – 2-hour difference.
Minimum Requirements:
Minimum of 5 year’s experience in an IT Support role
Suitably qualified
Setup to work in a fully remote capacity
Duties and Responsibilities:
Running backup and restore software
Managing Antivirus software
SSL certificates
Azure basic administration
Amazon EC2 and S3 basic administration
Basic PowerShell
Hyper-V setup and maintenance
HP and Dell server builds and maintenance
AD builds and troubleshooting
VPN setup and troubleshooting
cPanel administration
Microsoft 365 setup, migration, and sync
Please email CV to recruit@kontak.co.za and quote JB2681 in the subject line
For full JD & to apply online https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php
