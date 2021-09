Vacancy: Senior PHP Developer | Randburg, JHB | R70 000 PM

Manage projects as the Project Owner ensuring products and features are focused on providing maximum value for the business.

Liaise with clients from a technical side on projects and implementations

Maintain communication between remote development members, ensuring performance on deliverables

Automate processes, conduct testing and verify software quality

Ensure that users have a positive experience using an application though analysis using hotjar and Google Analytics

PHP

Laravel experience is beneficial but not required

MySQL

React

JQuery

Octobercms

Jira

Figma Prototype Management

: Randburg, Johannesburg: Negotiable up to R70 000 per month cost to company + bonus structure: Permanent: Hybrid model after 3 - 4 months of employmentOur client develops essential plug-and-play, white-label fiduciary technologies for use in the corporate, banking and insurance industries. The Development team is made up of three individuals with this role reporting to the Development Architect.The ideal candidate will have 6 - 10 years of development experience and currently hold a Senior Developer position. This role would require you to work hand in hand with clients, strong communication and the ability to work well with customers on project scopes and integrations is vital.Skills:To apply please email recruit@itkontak.co.za with JB1167 in the subject line or visit https://kontak.catsone.com/careers/94700-General/jobs/14611390-Senior-PHP-Developer-JB1167/