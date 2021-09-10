Vacancy: Senior PHP Developer | Randburg, JHB | R70 000 PM

WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 506
Senior PHP Developer (JB1167)
Location: Randburg, Johannesburg
Salary: Negotiable up to R70 000 per month cost to company + bonus structure
Duration: Permanent
Remote: Hybrid model after 3 - 4 months of employment
Our client develops essential plug-and-play, white-label fiduciary technologies for use in the corporate, banking and insurance industries. The Development team is made up of three individuals with this role reporting to the Development Architect.
The ideal candidate will have 6 - 10 years of development experience and currently hold a Senior Developer position. This role would require you to work hand in hand with clients, strong communication and the ability to work well with customers on project scopes and integrations is vital.
Location: Randburg, Johannesburg
Salary: Negotiable up to R70 000 per month cost to company + bonus structure
Duration: Permanent
Remote: Hybrid model after 3 - 4 months of employment
Our client develops essential plug-and-play, white-label fiduciary technologies for use in the corporate, banking and insurance industries. The Development team is made up of three individuals with this role reporting to the Development Architect.
The ideal candidate will have 6 - 10 years of development experience and currently hold a Senior Developer position. This role would require you to work hand in hand with clients, strong communication and the ability to work well with customers on project scopes and integrations is vital.
- Manage projects as the Project Owner ensuring products and features are focused on providing maximum value for the business.
- Liaise with clients from a technical side on projects and implementations
- Maintain communication between remote development members, ensuring performance on deliverables
- Automate processes, conduct testing and verify software quality
- Ensure that users have a positive experience using an application though analysis using hotjar and Google Analytics
- PHP
- Laravel experience is beneficial but not required
- MySQL
- React
- JQuery
- Octobercms
- Jira
- Figma Prototype Management