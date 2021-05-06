Very Basic Android APP Freelance Work

We need an android app. I could probably do this myself , but the last time I did a basic phone App was a while ago and I'm hoping to cut my learning curve and pay someone to do it.



You can do this remotely and in your spare time if you have some.



What am I trying to accomplish?

In essence , we want to embed an existing html stats page into an android app. It requires a login to access.



Requirements :



1. Create a basic login page with a logo we will give you

2. Pass the username and MD5 hashed password to an already existing API that we run. It will return customer details and subscription level in JSON format. If it doesn't, show an error.

3. If successful , POST the details to an existing login webpage and redirect to a certain web page within the app. The webpage is already optimized for mobile and tablets.



That's it. There are no other requirements other than you need to deliver all the code you write , not just the app binary.



You can examine the existing PHP login code to see how our existing login page works to help you. A developer with knowledge of the API and site will be on hand to help you. A working example of the login working will be provided.



I'm looking to get started ASAP. Please PM me with a vague ballpark quote and we can setup a zoom meeting where I'll explain everything.



Open to suggestions and if you can point out any potential problems.

I would prefer to keep this native - in Android studio for various reasons.