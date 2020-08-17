Video streaming engineer

Hi guys,



Apologies for the vague post. I've searched this forum for a similar position and found nothing.



Wondering if their is anyone out there who may possess skills in video streaming. We provide video streaming services to corporates, events companies and religious organizations. I'm in the market to hire somebody full time that can assist with general technical operations and client support. Salary would be market related - still trying to determine what that means.



If you've got experience with tools like Wowza Streaming Engine, Ant Media Server, FFmpeg, Nginx, knowledge about streaming protocols like HLS, SRT, WebRTC as well as general knowledge about networking, content delivery networks, cloud (AWS/Hetzner) and Linux system administration, please reach out to me with your CV.



Thanks