Virtualisation career advice

Good day all.



I currently have 10 + years of experience in desktop/end-user support type roles with a vast amount of experience in supporting Windows OS, Office applications, in-house applications for the companies I have worked for, mobile support, hardware support etc.



I want to take the next step in my career and venture into the land of Windows server/virtualisation/storage/back-up etc. I do have a degree in Information Technology but no formal certifications.



Can anyone please assist me with some advice/guidance on how to enter this field without real-world experience? Whenever I search for jobs/vacancies they all require a minimum of 3-5 years experience and I obviously do not have that, unfortunately. I also search for "junior" roles but I do not seem to come across many of those, so how do I bridge that gap without experience?



Any advice on what are the best technologies to learn in this field will also be highly appreciated, Veeam/Hyper-V/VMware etc.



Thank you all in advance.