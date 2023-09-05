Wanted: Wordpress fundi with Simply Static experience

Project_Balance
Project Balance Representative
Company Rep
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2016
- Messages
- 39
We are looking for a Wordpress developer to assist a small client who needs help getting their sites back up after a malware issue.
They want to be able to change their approach to using something like Simply Static to generate static content from their Wordpress installation for hosting at a site like tiiny.host - as per this article: https://simplystatic.com/tutorials/zip-file-hosting-with-tiiny-host/
In a nutshell they want the Wordpress sites up but only available to them to edit and make updates, but the client facing content will live at any static provider (like tiiny.host). Their domains will point to the static sites.
If you have experience in Wordpress and (preferably) converting Wordpress to static content as well as having it hosted etc., please PM me with your details. This is a part time consulting position.
They want to be able to change their approach to using something like Simply Static to generate static content from their Wordpress installation for hosting at a site like tiiny.host - as per this article: https://simplystatic.com/tutorials/zip-file-hosting-with-tiiny-host/
In a nutshell they want the Wordpress sites up but only available to them to edit and make updates, but the client facing content will live at any static provider (like tiiny.host). Their domains will point to the static sites.
If you have experience in Wordpress and (preferably) converting Wordpress to static content as well as having it hosted etc., please PM me with your details. This is a part time consulting position.