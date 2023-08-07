Wanted: Wordpress Oxygen developer

Hi



I'm looking for a strong web developer fluent in Oxygen on Wordpress to develop templates for a project.



Scope:

- 2/3 templates created with a design aesthetic in mind, examples and specific criteria will be provided but artistic creativity will be encouraged and compensated for.

- Basic setup and documentation is expected.

- Template for header/footer, for blog posts, and an ancillary:

1) header/footer template must contain given menu format and footer with required information.

2) blog posts template must conform to greater design aesthetic with markdown for text, code snippets, and financial data presented in tabular format.

3) ancillary template must be open for broader use such as contact page, about us page, etc.



all templates must be fully mobile friendly, including header with menu and footer with information normally found in industry.



Pay: R2-5k expected compensation depending on your experience, time taken on the project and number of revisions.



Please PM me if you are interested, include some examples of prior work and your estimated ETD and I shall revert back with examples and exact criteria for the aesthetic.