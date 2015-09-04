Web Designer -Pretoria East

I

Isazi

New Member
Joined
Sep 4, 2015
Messages
1
We are looking for individuals who want to accept this position as a career; not a job. Sharpen your talents in our dynamic organization doing meaningful work that challenges your potential and satisfy your desire to contribute positively to the world around you. As a market-driven company, we’re used to listening to our customers & apply the same thinking to our employees. We welcome you to a challenging, innovative, and supportive environment with great opportunities for you to explore. We offer market related remuneration and very competitive benefits.

MUST HAVE:
  • Diploma/degree in IT / multimedia / web design / graphic design or similar
  • MUST BE Fluent in Afrikaans & English (will be tested)
  • Minimum 2 years experience
  • Excellent PHP, JSON & REST API skills
  • Excellent mathematical skills

    URGENT PERMANENT POSITION. Start ASAP.
    Forward updated CV to cv@isazi.co.za
 
A

Amalcamus

New Member
Joined
May 9, 2016
Messages
1

We create digital experiences that excite and inspire​

We at AdzOnline Website Design Pretoria are a web design agency helping businesses of all sizes to get a better return from online services. We design and build stunning websites and we can help with a wide range of online marketing strategies. Every website that we create is designed and built by our team of friendly web designers in Pretoria and you have full content management so that you can update your website whenever you wish.

AdzOnline Website Design Pretoria have an innovative way of working, removing unnecessary costs, offering lower prices than other similar web design agencies. Please explore our services and packages that we offer, read some of the reviews about what our existing clients say and take a look at the quality of the work we do. If you are looking to find a website design agency in Pretoria then we’d love to hear from you.

AdzOnline Website Design Pretoria South Africa - AdzOnline

AdzOnline Website Design Pretoria - Get a Professional Website Design in Pretoria. Boost Your Online Presence With an Eye Catching Websites
www.adzonline.co.za www.adzonline.co.za
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top