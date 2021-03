Web Developer | Bedfordview, Johannesburg

Backup and maintenance of sites.

Support & Improvements to existing sites.

Management of repositories, domains, apps.

Database administration.

Setup of servers, management and administration.

Development of integrations into requested services.

Strong knowledge of API development a must.

Design & Develop websites, web apps and interfaces using legacy and advanced technologies.

JavaScript - Priority

PHP - Priority

HTML, CSS & SCSS - Priority

React - Optional

TypeScript - Optional

Twig and/or Handlebars - Optional

Framework knowledge:

Wordpress - Priority

NodeJS - Priority

NextJS - Optional

Excellent communication skills with both co-workers and clients.

Ability to work within a team.

Work well under pressure.

Strong organisational skills.

Must be deadline-driven.

Must be able to multi-task.

Creative, ideas generator.

Excellent attention to detail.

Web Developer (JB641)Remuneration: R25 000 - R30 000 CTCLocation: BedfordviewJob level: Mid (3-year experience +)Type: PermanentJob descriptionA dynamic digital agency is looking for a multi-skilled web developer. The successful candidate will be expected to develop web projects/applications from the ground up, including planning and deployment. He/she will also be required to work closely with the digital team.Responsibilities:Code knowledge:Personal Skills/AttributesPlease visit https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php to apply or email your CV to recruit@itkontak.co.za and quote JB641 in the subject line.