Web Developer | Bedfordview, Johannesburg

Web Developer (JB641)
Remuneration: R25 000 - R30 000 CTC
Location: Bedfordview
Job level: Mid (3-year experience +)
Type: Permanent
Job description
A dynamic digital agency is looking for a multi-skilled web developer. The successful candidate will be expected to develop web projects/applications from the ground up, including planning and deployment. He/she will also be required to work closely with the digital team.
Responsibilities:
- Backup and maintenance of sites.
- Support & Improvements to existing sites.
- Management of repositories, domains, apps.
- Database administration.
- Setup of servers, management and administration.
- Development of integrations into requested services.
- Strong knowledge of API development a must.
- Design & Develop websites, web apps and interfaces using legacy and advanced technologies.
- JavaScript - Priority
- PHP - Priority
- HTML, CSS & SCSS - Priority
- React - Optional
- TypeScript - Optional
- Twig and/or Handlebars - Optional
- Framework knowledge:
- Wordpress - Priority
- NodeJS - Priority
- NextJS - Optional
- Excellent communication skills with both co-workers and clients.
- Ability to work within a team.
- Work well under pressure.
- Strong organisational skills.
- Must be deadline-driven.
- Must be able to multi-task.
- Creative, ideas generator.
- Excellent attention to detail.