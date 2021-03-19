Web Developer | Bedfordview, Johannesburg

Web Developer (JB641)
Remuneration: R25 000 - R30 000 CTC
Location: Bedfordview
Job level: Mid (3-year experience +)
Type: Permanent

Job description
A dynamic digital agency is looking for a multi-skilled web developer. The successful candidate will be expected to develop web projects/applications from the ground up, including planning and deployment. He/she will also be required to work closely with the digital team.

Responsibilities:
  • Backup and maintenance of sites.
  • Support & Improvements to existing sites.
  • Management of repositories, domains, apps.
  • Database administration.
  • Setup of servers, management and administration.
  • Development of integrations into requested services.
  • Strong knowledge of API development a must.
  • Design & Develop websites, web apps and interfaces using legacy and advanced technologies.
Code knowledge:
  • JavaScript - Priority
  • PHP - Priority
  • HTML, CSS & SCSS - Priority
  • React - Optional
  • TypeScript - Optional
  • Twig and/or Handlebars - Optional
  • Framework knowledge:
  • Wordpress - Priority
  • NodeJS - Priority
  • NextJS - Optional
Personal Skills/Attributes
  • Excellent communication skills with both co-workers and clients.
  • Ability to work within a team.
  • Work well under pressure.
  • Strong organisational skills.
  • Must be deadline-driven.
  • Must be able to multi-task.
  • Creative, ideas generator.
  • Excellent attention to detail.
Please visit https://www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php to apply or email your CV to recruit@itkontak.co.za and quote JB641 in the subject line.
 
