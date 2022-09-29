Web Developer Wanted

My company is looking for a web developer. You will be responsible for maintaining/updating current websites as well as setting up and developing new websites. You will have to come into the office every day from 8 to 5. There are no strict deadlines and you will hardly ever be required to work overtime. It is a chilled place to work at.The company is based in Greenside, Johannesburg.Complete business solution - Point of Sale Systems | Accounting and Warehouse Management Software | Web based business solutionsRequirements:- Certificate/Degree in IT, Com Sci, or related fields.- At least 6 months of experience in web development.- PHP, JS, HTML, CSS and SQL.- Knowledge of CPanel will be advantageous.Salary: Based on experience.If you are interested or know of anyone who is interested, please send me the CV via PM. The role is quite urgent and preferably needs to be filled within the next few weeks. Also, feel free to contact me with any questions that you may have.