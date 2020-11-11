WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 381
WordPress Developer | Contract Remote opportunity | Australian Based Company (JB344)
Salary: R25 - 35 000 per month
Extension of contract possible
Our Australian based client is urgently seeking a WordPress Developer to join the company immediately to create custom plugins and customise existing plugins on a 3 - 4-month contract.
Client needs work to begin this Friday
Working hours 9:00 - 17:00 South African time
Work with company in Melbourne and client in Columbia
Please apply via: https://kontak.simplify.hr/vacancy/2jh3pf
Email application: 2jh3pf@apply.simplify.hr
Salary: R25 - 35 000 per month
Extension of contract possible
Our Australian based client is urgently seeking a WordPress Developer to join the company immediately to create custom plugins and customise existing plugins on a 3 - 4-month contract.
Client needs work to begin this Friday
Working hours 9:00 - 17:00 South African time
Work with company in Melbourne and client in Columbia
Please apply via: https://kontak.simplify.hr/vacancy/2jh3pf
Email application: 2jh3pf@apply.simplify.hr