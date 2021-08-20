Work experience - Durban.

ChambersDBN
New Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2021
- Messages
- 1
Hi,
I am looking for work experience in the Durban area, preferably in front-end development, my main proficiencies are in HTML, CSS, Javascript, Bootstrap etc. I am also familiar with PHP, Squarespace, Node.js and MySql.
If anyone can be of some assistance, it would be much appreciated. I can also work remotely if needed.
Kind regards,
Douglas
I am looking for work experience in the Durban area, preferably in front-end development, my main proficiencies are in HTML, CSS, Javascript, Bootstrap etc. I am also familiar with PHP, Squarespace, Node.js and MySql.
If anyone can be of some assistance, it would be much appreciated. I can also work remotely if needed.
Kind regards,
Douglas