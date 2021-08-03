FNB gets Apple Pay

FNB now supports Apple Pay, allowing the bank’s customers to add their cards to the Apple Wallet and make purchases by tapping their smartphone or smartwatch to a contactless payment point.

MyBroadband forum members and Twitter users on Tuesday posted that they were able to add their cards to Apple Pay following an update to the FNB banking app.

Once the update was installed, opening the app would present them with a “Welcome to Apple Pay” message, from where they could select “Take me there” and choose which cards they would like to enable on Apple Pay.

MyBroadband also tested the feature on an iPhone and Apple Watch in our office and confirmed it was working.

Physical FNB cards confirmed to be supported on Apple Pay at the time of writing included:

Premier Fusion

Private Fusion

Private Wealth Credit

Business Debit

Aspire Debit

Adding a virtual card also worked, a capability that is not available on rival platform Samsung Pay.

Below is the message FNB customers on iPhone will receive when opening the FNB app after the latest update and screenshots of the feature in the FNB app and Apple Wallet.

FNB is the fifth bank to support the payment platform in South Africa.

Absa, Discovery Bank, and Nedbank were the first to enable the payment method on their cards at the end of March 2021.

Investec also activated Apple Pay around two months later, with a launch in mid-May.

There are two ways to load your FNB card onto the Apple Wallet and enable Apple Pay.

Firstly, you can do this via the FNB app by following these steps:

Update and open the FNB app.

Select “Take me there” when the message pops up.

If you’ve dismissed this pop-up, you can navigate to the “Cards” section on your app and select which cards you want to add to Apple Pay.

Once you’ve added a card, you will be sent an OTP via the app or SMS.

Enter the OTP to activate the card.

Alternatively, the card can be added within the Apple Wallet app.

MyBroadband contacted FNB for comment on Apple Pay support, but the bank did not immediately provide feedback.