FNB eBucks problems return — Check your fuel spend

FNB customers should carefully check their eBucks accounts to ensure they have received the correct number of points in October 2021 for fuel spend.

Several MyBroadband forum members and a MyBroadband employee have reported they did not get their Fuel Double-Up eBucks allocations despite meeting all the requirements.

The problem is caused by the incorrect reflection of forecourt (convenience store) spending as fuel purchases, disqualifying customers from the offer.

The Fuel Double-Up lets customers earn double eBucks from their total fuel spend at Engen stations over a quarter.

To qualify, customers must meet the following criteria:

Have a vehicle financed through Wesbank, Toyota Financial Services, or Volkswagen Financial Services

Load that vehicle onto the Nav > Car section of the FNB mobile banking app

Only fill up at Engen fuel stations when using your FNB card

The latest Double-Up eBucks were allocated on Tuesday, 12 October 2021.

That is when one MyBroadband employee noticed he did not receive his Double-Up for the second time in two years despite meeting all of the requirements.

Because he was on eBucks Reward Level 5 and had spent a significant amount on fuel between July and September 2021, this should have amounted to eBucks worth R627.10.

He went through his statements and noticed that a R52.95 transaction for firewood and firelighters at a Sasol forecourt in Modimolle in July had been marked as non-Engen fuel spend.

Interestingly, other small transactions at other fuel stations were not incorrectly identified between July 2021 and September 2021.

The employee previously reported a similar issue occurring on his account in October 2019.

In that case, he had not qualified for the reward after a transaction of R32.50 in July 2019 for a Seattle cappuccino at a Caltex garage was marked as non-Engen fuel spend.

FNB corrected that issue after MyBroadband sent a query to the bank.

This time around, the employee contacted FNB support through the Secure Chat function to resolve the matter.

An agent confirmed the R52.95 non-Engen fuel spend was the issue and said FNB could remove it from this category because it was less than R100.

The eBucks team later provided additional feedback and confirmed the earned Double-Up would be added to the account in five to seven workdays.

By the next day, the eBucks was already in his account.

The image below of the employee’s Double-Up information on his eBucks account confirmed FNB implemented the change.

One forum member said he spent R39 at a Total garage’s forecourt, which the bank also marked as non-Engen fuel spend.

After contacting eBucks, he was assured FNB would remove the transaction and allocate his Double-Up allocation.

Another MyBroadband forum member was not so lucky.

In his case, he had to have a till slip for a Sasol forecourt purchase reprinted as proof because his transaction was for R140.

He had not yet provided feedback on whether FNB had resolved his issue and would pay his Double-Up by the time of publication.

FNB eBucks CEO Johan Moolman told MyBroadband the bank was aware of the issue and explained it occurred when cashiers used the incorrect payment devices for forecourt purchases.

“As an example, if a customer shops at a service station that isn’t Engen and buys a cold drink from the convenience store (forecourt), and the incorrect merchant device (which is meant for fuel purchases) is used, then the purchase will be classified incorrectly,” Moolman said.

He advised customers to call FNB with the date of the transaction and a copy of the receipt on hand to verify and backdate eBucks accordingly.

“As we encounter more of these queries, we immediately rectify and update to ensure no more customers are impacted at the same service station convenience store. We keep a record and update where relevant,” Moolman said.