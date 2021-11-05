FNB payment clearance problems

First National Bank (FNB) clients are complaining that online banking payments they’ve made since Saturday or Sunday have not been processed.

MyBroadband received several complaints from FNB account holders about the issue.

They said that since at least Sunday, electronic fund transfers (EFTs) made to other banks have not been processed.

The funds are deducted from the FNB client’s account but do not reflect in the recipient’s account after the 48-hour Interbank processing delay.

On social media, clients at other banks complained that funds they had transferred to FNB were not reflecting.

Speaking to FNB’s client support, one client was informed that FNB’s technical team is working on the issue and hoped to get payments processing working today (Friday, 5 November).

Outstanding payments should then be processed and reflect by Wednesday next week at the latest.

MyBroadband contacted FNB for comment, and the bank confirmed the issue, saying it affected a small number of clients.

“FNB apologises for any inconvenience caused by the delayed processing of payments for a small number of its customers,” a spokesperson for the bank stated.

FNB said it resolved the technical issue and that it will process the affected payments on 6 November.

“Customers whose payments could not be processed will be contacted directly to process their payments via our channels.”

