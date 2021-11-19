Standard Bank one-time PIN SMS problems

Standard Bank is having issues sending SMS messages for several of the bank’s services, including one-time PINs (OTPs) required to complete certain transactions.

The bank contacted MyBroadband on Friday morning to inform us that it was aware of the issue and was working to resolve it.

“Standard Bank is currently experiencing difficulties delivering OTPs to its customers,” the bank said.

“We are currently working with our service provider to provide them with assistance to resolve this matter as soon as possible.”

The bank added it was aware of the inconvenience and frustration that the issue might cause.

“Standard Bank regrets this inconvenience and will send an update once this service has been restored,” the bank said.

OTPs provide a second layer of security for banking customers by requiring them to verify a payment or account change on their phones.

According to Standard Bank’s status page, the outage was also affecting several other SMS services, including:

Instant Money SMSes

Lotto SMSes

MyUpdates SMSes

Prepaid purchases, including airtime and electricity SMSes

On the status page, Standard Bank first acknowledged problems with SMSes at 06:53, with an update at 08:31 stating that it was continuing to investigate the issue.

At 08:41, it said the issue had been identified, and a fix was being implemented.

Reports on the Standard Bank Downdetector page increased just after 06:00 on Friday, with most users flagging their problems as related to “Online Banking”.

The graph below shows the trend in reports of issues on Downdetector.

Update — 11:34: Standard Bank says the service interruption that prevented customers from receiving OTPs and MyUpdates when performing some payment transactions has been resolved.

“We are thankful to our customers for their patience and understanding while we worked with our service provider to address the problem,” the bank said.