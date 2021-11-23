FNB Pay adds Zapper support

FNB has announced its customers can now use the FNB Pay Scan to Pay feature on their banking apps to make contactless payments at Zapper-enabled merchants across the country.

Zapper QR code payments are the latest digital contactless payment to be added to FNB Pay.

It comes after FNB recently enabled Tap payments on its virtual cards and added virtual cards to third-party payment wallets like Samsung Pay and Garmin Pay.

“All FNB and RMB Private Bank customers can conveniently scan QR codes from the major QR code providers in South Africa using the Scan to Pay feature on their banking App,” FNB stated.

FNB retail CEO, Raj Makanjee, said the bank was consistently looking to provide customers with a wide selection of digital payment options through FNB Pay as secure and convenient alternatives to cash.

“In the past 12 months alone, we have experienced a 725% growth in FNB Pay enabled digital payments volumes, with continued growth month-on-month,” Makanjee said.

The bank’s head of digital payments, Jason Viljoen, explained that customers could set up a Scan to Pay widget or shortcut from their app to the home screen for a quick and convenient way to access the feature.

“Over the years, we have remained at the forefront of digital innovation while empowering customers with the power of choice. We are delighted with the rate at which our customers continue to embrace our digital payments solutions,” Viljoen said.

FNB customers will find a step-by-step guide on setting up QR Code payments on their Android or iOS smartphone on the bank’s website.