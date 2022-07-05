Big FNB outage strikes

FNB’s Internet banking, mobile app, and card payments are suffering a second major outage in less than a week.

User-sourced services outage platform Downdetector showed a steep increase in reports of FNB-related problems from just after 14:00 on Tuesday.

Most of the reports were logged under “Online Banking”, “Mobile Banking”, and “Mobile Login”.

Several FNB customers in South Africa have also turned to Twitter to complain about the latest downtime.

“Hi @FNBSA. When will your system be back up and running again? Also, wasn’t it down for maintenance last week already?” one user asked.

“Are you guys @FNBSA offline? Nothing is working the app and cards are declining,” a second said.

According to one customer, the issue also affects FNB’s services in Botswana.

Several MyBroadband readers confirmed they could not log into their FNB apps on Android or iOS.

After entering their credentials or using biometrics to log in, they were presented with the following message:

Your request cannot be processed. System currently unavailable. Please try again later.

Attempting to use Internet banking through the Google Chrome browser initially presented the pop-up message below.

The bank later replaced that message with another stating that FNB was performing system maintenance and that functionality on the user’s online banking profile would be limited.

One customer found no amounts shown under their accounts’ “Balance” section.

FNB recently suffered an hours-long outage of all its online-based banking services and card payments on 1 July 2022.

At the time of publication, it had not acknowledged the latest issues on any of its social media pages.

The graph below shows the surge in reports of FNB issues on Downdetector on Tuesday afternoon.

Update — 15:00

FNB told MyBroadband its IT teams were working hard to urgently restore full functionality on the affected channels.

It apologised to customers for the limited functionality.

