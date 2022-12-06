Capitec launches Apple Pay

Capitec Bank has launched digital payment wallet Apple Pay for its customers.

The bank has added an Apple Pay section to its website and sent SMS messages to customers notifying them of the addition.

The bank subsequently confirmed to MyBroadband that it has launched Apple Pay and would announce more details later today (6 December).

Apple Pay is one of several well-known device-based payment wallets for smartphones, wearables, and other NFC-enabled devices.

It allows iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch owners to make tap payments at contactless terminals using their devices.

Websites can also support Apple Pay, allowing Mac users to authorise payments with Apple’s TouchID fingerprint reader.

To use the capability, banking customers must link their debit or credit cards on the Apple Wallet app.

Capitec customers can start transacting using Apple Pay by following the steps below:

Open the Wallet app Tap “Add” Tap “Credit Card/Debit Card” Choose “Continue” Follow the on-screen instructions

They will then be able to use the app to transact, authenticating themselves using Face ID for secure transactions.

Customers can add multiple physical debit/credit cards to a single profile, but the bank’s virtual cards are currently not supported.

Capitec said it was working on adding this functionality in the future.

Capitec late to the digital payment party

Capitec is a bit of a late bloomer when it comes to digital wallets. For years, it seemed disinterested in supporting these services when queried by MyBroadband.

It only launched support for its first smart device digital wallet — Samsung Pay — in July 2022.

Samsung Pay was the first of several digital wallets to become available in South Africa, initially launching to Absa customers in August 2018.

In addition to Samsung Pay, most of the country’s major banks now also support Google Pay, Fitbit Pay, and Garmin Pay.

Apple Pay has been available to Absa, Discovery Bank, and Nedbank customers since March 2021.

FNB added the platform in August 2021, while Standard Bank launched it in December 2021.