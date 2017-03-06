ShowMax’s push for more original and local content

ShowMax sees a strong future for original content on its platform, and is working with a number of production houses to take advantage of the market demand.

The statement from the company comes after its recent launch in Poland, with its Polish service featuring multiple local TV shows and movies.

“This new service is closely tailored to local needs, with a strong focus on Polish content – including original productions commissioned by ShowMax,” said ShowMax.

Beyond Poland, the company plans to bring more local and original content to viewers.

“We definitely see a future in original productions. In our case, it’s probably a different approach than perhaps people have become used to,” said ShowMax spokesperson Richard Boorman.

“We’re looking more at hyper-local content, that is, content that resonates strongly on a local level and isn’t specifically intended to appeal in multiple markets.”

“As an example, we’ve got a political satire in Poland that is wildly popular locally, but understandably not relevant in other countries.”

Partnering with production houses

ShowMax said it is working with a number of production houses to produce unique content for its platform, a play which it expects to expand in the future.

The streaming service said it currently has “limited” true original content (shows it commissioned), but it is in talks with multiple producers and has several projects underway which are set to launch later this year.

ShowMax said it also has access to many shows on an exclusive basis, which subsequently air on other platforms once that exclusivity expires.

