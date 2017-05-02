MTN VU shutting down

MTN has informed subscribers of streaming service VU that it is shutting it down.

MTN VU will shut down on 3 May 2017.

“Thank you for enjoying some of the world’s best entertainment with us,” said MTN.

VU launched on 30 December 2014 as MTN FrontRow, charging a subscription fee of R179 per month. It also offered movie rentals.

It later rebranded as VU and dropped its subscription fee to R99 to compete with ShowMax and Netflix.

News of VU closing comes days before Discover Digital, the company which operates the service, plans to launch DEOD – its Netflix and DStv competitor.

DEOD is expected to offer sports and premium entertainment for a monthly subscription fee of under R200.