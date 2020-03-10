DStv Premium open weekend online

DStv has announced that its subscribers will be able to watch Premium channels online for the weekend of 13-15 March.

Customers who have an EasyView, Access, Family, Compact, or Compact Plus will be able to view every channel on Premium via DStv Now from Friday to Sunday.

This includes all of the SuperSport channels and several high-profile events taking place over the weekend, including:

All of the weekend’s Super Rugby matches on SuperSport 1

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI on SuperSport 2

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United on SuperSport 3

Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix on SuperSport 5

Customers who have not yet done so will have to sign up for DStv Now and link their account on now.dstv.com to access these channels for the promotional period.

Users will be able to stream Premium channels on the web portal or via the DStv Now app, which is available on the Google Play and Apple App stores.

It should be noted that the Indian, French, and Portuguese language packages are not included in the open weekend.

DStv without a decoder

MultiChoice previously said it was planning to launch a standalone DStv Now service which does not require the installation of a decoder and dish.

In November 2019, MultiChoice Connected Video CEO Niclas Ekdahl confirmed to MyBroadband that DStv wants to launch the service before the end of March 2020.

Ekdahl said the responsible team wanted to ensure that the service was up to scratch before launch.

“I think the stuff that we’ve done on DStv Now in the past 12 months is actually bringing us much closer to saying that ‘Yeah, this is a service where I can stand behind’, and say that this is going to be delivering a seamless user journey for our consumers,” Ekdahl said.

This weekend could serve as a test to see if the platform will be able to handle the additional streaming load.

During the Rugby World Cup, DStv Now users reported downtime and low-quality streaming issues on the platform.

