DStv Premium billing problems – Check your contract

Following reports earlier this year of DStv billing issues, MultiChoice has stated that, in at least one case, a system error can result in the incorrect extension of a customer’s contract.

DStv subscribers have previously complained of inflated monthly debit orders over a number of months.

MultiChoice said it was working on the problem in January 2020, adding that most of its billing problems were resolved by this time.

A DStv subscriber contacted MyBroadband about a similar billing problem in March, however, as well as an issue with the length of his DStv Premium contract.

He had originally taken a 24-month Price Lock contract which expired in March 2020, but encountered problems as the end of his contract approached.

An extra 14 months and extra charges

When the MyBroadband reader contacted MultiChoice at the end of his DStv contract, he was told that he still had 14 months left on it.

He immediately queried this, and he said while the support staff agreed the 24-month term came to an end in March 2020, they said there were another 14 months left on his contract according to their system.

The reader asked MultiChoice to explain why an additional 14 months were added, as he has never extended his contract – but he said he received no answer.

He suspected his contract was extended without his knowledge when he bought a new PVR decoder and connected it to his account.

Before he found out about the extra 14 months on his contract, though, the reader said MultiChoice was also debiting more money than they should have each month.

For example, in one month he was charged R1,400 for his DStv Premium account, of the R900 price outlined in his Price Lock contract.

The reader contacted MultiChoice and was told the billing problem was due to a system error. He was refunded for the extra charges.

System errors

After MyBroadband reached out to MultiChoice for comment on this issue, the company contacted the reader and resolved his problem.

“The contract extension of 14 months has been removed – this was added due to system error,” MultiChoice said.

“No additional charges were raised on the account since the amount of R1,224.43 was refunded to on 21 February 2020.”

MultiChoice said the customer’s contract ended on 16 March 2020 as per the initial Price Lock agreement, adding that the error was not attributed to the purchase of a new decoder.

MyBroadband asked MultiChoice about the system error which caused the contract extension and billing problem, but had not received a response by the time of publication.

