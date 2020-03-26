Showmax adds live news channels

Showmax has announced the addition of seven live news channels to its video streaming service.
The company said it was adding the content to allow subscribers to keep up with developments during the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown.
The channels included are:
- BBC World News
- SABC News
- Sky News
- CNN
- Newzroom Afrika
- Al Jazeera
- Euronews
The channels are already available in South Africa on Showmax’s web platform for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge browsers, as well as on Samsung and LG smart TVs which support the Showmax app.
Support for Android boxes running version 4.4.0 or higher and Android TV is expected to go live later today, with iOS and Apple TV will be added shortly.
Free DStv Now channels
Showmax’s move follows DStv Now making a selection of channels available to all South Africans for free.
The new free channel package is available to all South Africans, however, and not only DStv subscribers.
The company said that in response to the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa, a number of DStv Now channels are no longer locked behind a subscription and are available to anyone with an Internet connection.
The channels DStv now has opened for free include:
- 100 – DStv
- 180 – People’s Weather
- 238 – SuperSport Play
- 313 – PBS Kids
- 320 – Channel O
- 343 – TBN
- 400 – BBC World News
- 401 – CNN
- 402 – Sky News
- 403 – eNCA
- 404 – SABC News
- 405 – Newzroom Afrika
- 414 – Euronews Now
