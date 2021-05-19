DStv price per channel – Premium vs Compact

MultiChoice recently implemented its annual price increase for DStv, increasing the prices of its Premium, Compact Plus, and Compact packages by between 1.2% and 2.5%.

Over the past year, MultiChoice has also announced several changes to its channel line-up. It shut down SABC Encore, Sundance TV, Disney XD, and Fox Life; launched ESPN and ESPN 2; and reorganised its movie channels.

With all these changes, it is useful to compare the prices and available channels of MultiChoice’s DStv packages to better understand their relative value.

The monthly price and number of channels in each DStv package is summarised in the table below. The total channels exclude the DStv channel (DStv 100), and the price excludes the monthly PVR Access Fee.

DStv packages prices and channels DStv package Price Channels Price per channel DStv Premium R829 152 R5.45 DStv Compact Plus R539 138 R3.91 DStv Compact R409 120 R3.41 DStv Family R295 86 R3.43 DStv Access R115 61 R1.89 DStv EasyView R29 32 R0.91

DStv Premium exclusive channels

The following table summarises the channels that are exclusive to DStv Premium subscribers.

In addition to receiving all the channels on the DStv platform, Premium subscribers also receive access to Showmax (R99 per month stand-alone subscription).

DStv Premium exclusive channels Movies & Entertainment M-Net (101) M-Net Movies 2 (106) M-Net Plus 1 (901) M-Net Movies 1 (104) fliekNET (149) Documentaries & Lifestyle BBC Earth (184) Sports SS Grandstand (201) SS Cricket (212) SS Tennis (214) SS Maximo 1 (241) SS Rugby (211) SS Golf (213) SS Motorsport (215) News & Commerce Bloomberg (411)

DStv Compact Plus channels

The following table shows the channels available to DStv subscribers on a Compact Plus package and up. DStv Premium subscribers receive all the channels available to Compact Plus subscibers.

Compact Plus subscribers can add Showmax to their subscription at a 50% discount of the monthly fee (R49 per month).

They can also add M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2, and fliekNET to their subscriptions for an additional R99 per month.

DStv Compact Plus and DStv Premium channels Movies & Entertainment 1Magic (103) Comedy Central (122) tvN Africa (134) Discovery Channel (121) Timeless Dizi (123) kykNET (144) Documentaries & Lifestyle CBS Justice (170) Curiosity Channel (185) The History Channel (186) Sports SS Variety 1 (206) SS Variety 2 (207) SS Action (210) ESPN 2 (219) Kids & Teen Nickelodeon (305) Cbeebies (306) Nick Jr (307) Music MTV Music 24 (323) News & Commerce Sky News (402)

DStv Compact channels

The table below shows which channels you get with a DStv Compact subscription. All of these channels are also included with DStv Compact Plus and DStv Premium.

DStv Compact subscribers can add Showmax at a 50% discount of the monthly fee (R49 per month).

They can also add M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2, and fliekNET to their subscriptions for an additional R99 per month.