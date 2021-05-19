DStv price per channel – Premium vs Compact

MultiChoice recently implemented its annual price increase for DStv, increasing the prices of its Premium, Compact Plus, and Compact packages by between 1.2% and 2.5%.
Over the past year, MultiChoice has also announced several changes to its channel line-up. It shut down SABC Encore, Sundance TV, Disney XD, and Fox Life; launched ESPN and ESPN 2; and reorganised its movie channels.
With all these changes, it is useful to compare the prices and available channels of MultiChoice’s DStv packages to better understand their relative value.
The monthly price and number of channels in each DStv package is summarised in the table below. The total channels exclude the DStv channel (DStv 100), and the price excludes the monthly PVR Access Fee.
|DStv packages prices and channels
|DStv package
|Price
|Channels
|Price per channel
|DStv Premium
|R829
|152
|R5.45
|DStv Compact Plus
|R539
|138
|R3.91
|DStv Compact
|R409
|120
|R3.41
|DStv Family
|R295
|86
|R3.43
|DStv Access
|R115
|61
|R1.89
|DStv EasyView
|R29
|32
|R0.91
DStv Premium exclusive channels
The following table summarises the channels that are exclusive to DStv Premium subscribers.
In addition to receiving all the channels on the DStv platform, Premium subscribers also receive access to Showmax (R99 per month stand-alone subscription).
|DStv Premium exclusive channels
|Movies & Entertainment
|M-Net (101)
|M-Net Movies 2 (106)
|M-Net Plus 1 (901)
|M-Net Movies 1 (104)
|fliekNET (149)
|Documentaries & Lifestyle
|BBC Earth (184)
|Sports
|SS Grandstand (201)
|SS Cricket (212)
|SS Tennis (214)
|SS Maximo 1 (241)
|SS Rugby (211)
|SS Golf (213)
|SS Motorsport (215)
|News & Commerce
|Bloomberg (411)
DStv Compact Plus channels
The following table shows the channels available to DStv subscribers on a Compact Plus package and up. DStv Premium subscribers receive all the channels available to Compact Plus subscibers.
Compact Plus subscribers can add Showmax to their subscription at a 50% discount of the monthly fee (R49 per month).
They can also add M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2, and fliekNET to their subscriptions for an additional R99 per month.
|DStv Compact Plus and DStv Premium channels
|Movies & Entertainment
|1Magic (103)
|Comedy Central (122)
|tvN Africa (134)
|Discovery Channel (121)
|Timeless Dizi (123)
|kykNET (144)
|Documentaries & Lifestyle
|CBS Justice (170)
|Curiosity Channel (185)
|The History Channel (186)
|Sports
|SS Variety 1 (206)
|SS Variety 2 (207)
|SS Action (210)
|ESPN 2 (219)
|Kids & Teen
|Nickelodeon (305)
|Cbeebies (306)
|Nick Jr (307)
|Music
|MTV Music 24 (323)
|News & Commerce
|Sky News (402)
DStv Compact channels
The table below shows which channels you get with a DStv Compact subscription. All of these channels are also included with DStv Compact Plus and DStv Premium.
DStv Compact subscribers can add Showmax at a 50% discount of the monthly fee (R49 per month).
They can also add M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2, and fliekNET to their subscriptions for an additional R99 per month.
|DStv Compact, Compact Plus, and Premium channels
|Movies & Entertainment
|M-Net Movies 3 (107)
|Fox (125)
|eMovies (138)
|Mzansi Bioskop (164)
|M-Net Movies 4 (108)
|Ginx eSports (127)
|eMovies Extra (140)
|Novela Magic (165)
|Studio Universal (112)
|BET (129)
|kykNET & Kie (145)
|ZEE World (166)
|ITH (114)
|MTV (130)
|AfricaMagic Epic (152)
|Star Life (167)
|M-Net City (115)
|Lifetime (131)
|AfricaMagic Family (154)
|ROK (167)
|Vuzu (116)
|CBS Reality (132)
|Real Time (155)
|e.TV Extra (195)
|Universal Channel (117)
|TLNovelas (133)
|Moja Love (157)
|Annual Nigerian Festivals (198)
|Telemundu (118)
|Discovery TLC (135)
|Mzansi Magic (161)
|Telemundu (507)
|BBC Brit (120)
|Discovery Family (136)
|Mzansi Wethu (163)
|TV Record (515)
|E! Entertainment Television (124)
|TNT Africa (137)
|Documentaries & Lifestyle
|VIA (147)
|Food Network (175)
|People’s Weather (180)
|WildEarth (183)
|Discovery ID (171)
|The Home Channel (176)
|National Geographic (181)
|Ignition TV (189)
|Honey (173)
|HGTV (177)
|Nat Geo Wild (182)
|Spice TV (190)
|BBC Lifestyle (174)
|Travel Channel (179)
|Free Channels
|SABC 1 (191)
|Soweto TV (251)
|Tshwane TV (262)
|Lesotho TV (292)
|SABC 2 (192)
|Bay TV (260)
|Cape Town TV (263)
|NTA I (299)
|SABC 3 (193)
|1 KZN (261)
|GauTV (265)
|TV Mozambique Internacional (701)
|e.TV (194)
|Sports
|SuperSport Blitz (200)
|SS La Liga (204)
|SS Variety 4 (209)
|WWE Channel (236)
|SS PSL (202)
|SS Football (205)
|ESPN (218)
|TellyTrack (249)
|SS Premier League (203)
|SS Variety 3 (208)
|Kids & Teen
|Cartoon Network (301)
|NickTOONS (308)
|eToonz (311)
|Da Vinci (318)
|Boomerang (302)
|Disney Junior (309)
|PBS Kids (313)
|Mindset (319)
|Disney (303)
|JimJam (310)
|ZooMoo (314)
|Music
|kykNET Nou (146)
|MTV Base (322)
|TRACE Africa (326)
|One Gospel (331)
|Channel O (320)
|TRACE Urban (325)
|Sound City (327)
|TRACE Gospel (332)
|Mzansi Music (321)
|Religion
|Dumisa (340)
|Day Star (342)
|iTV Networks (347)
|FAITH (341)
|TBN Africa (343)
|Emmanuel TV (390)
|News & Commerce
|BBC World News (400)
|Newzroom Afrika (405)
|CGTN News (409)
|NDTV 24×7 (413)
|CNN International (401)
|Al Jazeera (406)
|CNBC Africa (410)
|Euronews (414)
|eNews Channel Africa (403)
|Parliamentary Service (408)
|Business Day TV (412)
|Africanews (417)
|SABC News (404)
|Specialist & Foreign
|RAI Italia (430)
|RTPi (435)
|Deutsche Welle (446)
|Beste van Nederlands (431)
|TV5 Monde Afrique (437)
|CCTV 4 (447)
