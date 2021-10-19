DStv streaming “total shambles” after app update

DStv rolled out an update for its streaming app on Wednesday, 13 October 2021, and several customers have taken to social media and the Google Play store to voice their frustrations with the changes.

The update features a completely revamped app but has made it more difficult to stream, even on high-bandwidth fibre connections, and several posts suggest DStv’s troubleshooting steps don’t help.

When streaming live TV, users experienced a lot of stuttering and Catch Up titles only seemed to load after a second attempt at opening them.

“Before the update everything was working properly. Now when pressing watch, everything goes black, doesn’t even load! Logging out and then in again also doesn’t help,” one client said in a review on the Google Play store.

“Also tried to uninstall and download again, but it’s still not working!! This is really so frustrating and unacceptable!”

The latest @DStv app update is totally shambles. Can’t watch anything on my other devices — 🇮🇹The Irishman (@austnvm) October 15, 2021

“DStv redesigned the DStv Now app and it’s the worst thing ever,” another said on Twitter.

MultiChoice said it is aware of the problems and is working on fixing them, with several fixes having already been rolled out, a spokesperson told MyBroadband.

“We are aware of the issues some customers experienced with the DStv App last week. A number of fixes have been deployed to resolve all the highlighted issues,” MultiChoice said.

“We continue to work on our product to ensure that customers always get the best viewing experience no matter what device they use to consume our content.”

The @DStv app used to work so perfectly until they decided to update it. Now I can’t watch 203 😏. Why did the “fix” something that wasn’t broken ? 🤷🏾‍♂️🤬 — 💚🤍❤️Bhungane ka Mthimkhulu🌳🇿🇦 (@jakesbantwini) October 16, 2021

MultiChoice redesigned the DStv app to provide customers with a smoother user experience by streamlining several menus and completely reworking the user interface.

The update merged the app’s Live TV menu with the TV Guide and shifted the navigation menu to the left-hand side of the screen.

“This means you can now see what is showing across all channels for the rest of the day while still easily accessing your most recently watched channels,” DStv said.

The update also added a feature to resume a show where you last left off — giving viewers the option to resume playback or move on to the next episode.

“Settings can now be accessed from the navigation, and all of the functions that were available in previous versions of the app remain the same,” the company added.

The app is available to all DStv customers at no additional cost and is downloadable from the Apple App Store and Google Play store on compatible devices.

