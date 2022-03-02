DStv cuts four channels

MultiChoice is dropping four E-tv channels from the DStv platform on 1 April 2022, eMedia has announced.

“eMedia and MultiChoice have renewed a channel supply agreement in which Multichoice have opted not to carry certain eMedia channels, namely eMovies, eMovies Extra, eExtra and eToonz,” an eMedia spokesperson stated.

DStv will only broadcast the news channel eNCA (channel 403), and it will carry E-tv’s daily Afrikaans news bulletin on kykNET (channel 144).

MultiChoice has retained its exclusive rights to eNCA.

The free-to-air E-tv channel is licensed under a separate agreement, and it will continue to air on DStv.

“All the e.tv channels will continue to broadcast and are still available on the Openview platform,” eMedia stated.

eMedia’s announcement follows a Rapport article on Sunday, which reported that E-tv would be cutting its E-tv News & Sport channel from Openview.

According to Rapport, around 37 permanent employees were fired from E-tv on Monday afternoon. Reportedly 23 contract workers were also let go.