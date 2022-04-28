Showmax launches Max Data Saving mode

Showmax has announced the launch of Max Data Saving mode which promises to consume only 50 megabytes (MB) per hour.

“This is currently available within the iOS mobile version of the Showmax app and will be rolled out to Android app users soon,” the streaming service.

Max Data Saving mode complements Showmax’s existing data saver options.

Low data mode uses up to 300 MB per hour, and Data Saving mode uses up to 100 MB per hour.

In comparison, the Maximum Quality setting, which gives you the best possible picture, uses up to 1.4 GB per hour.

“Showmax is designed for Africa: a mobile-first continent where the cost of data remains a barrier to streaming,” said MultiChoice Connected Video chief operating officer Barry Dubovsky.

“Showmax was the first streaming service in Africa to make mobile downloads possible for offline viewing and the first to launch a mobile-only plan, so we want to keep tailor-making Showmax for African realities.”

Now read: What to expect from Netflix and Showmax