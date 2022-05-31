DStv dropping movie channel

DStv has announced it will stop offering the dedicated Afrikaans movie channel fliekNET as a permanent channel.

FliekNet will be closed at midnight on 15 July 2022 and switched back to a pop-up channel. It is unconfirmed when the channel will “pop up” again.

Initially launched as a temporary channel in 2014 to broadcast Afrikaans movies during the December holidays, DStv switched it to a permanent offering for DStv Premium subscribers in September 2020.

The channel primarily airs full-length feature films, 50-minute short films, and documentaries from MultiChoice’s archive of Afrikaans content.

To support fliekNET, the broadcaster launched a 50-minute film project in December 2020.

That resulted in the creation of more than 80 Afrikaans short films that were broadcast on fliekNET over the last 18 months.

Once fliekNET is shut down, new Afrikaans movies will premiere on DStv’s main Afrikaans channel — kykNET — at 20:00 every Saturday.

MyBroadband asked DStv why it was shutting down the channel.

While it did not provide a specific reason, the broadcaster said it continuously evaluated channel content to ensure good entertainment for its viewers while limiting repeats.

DStv said it would continue to produce new Afrikaans short films and has also started developing and producing new 90-minute films that will start airing in 2023.

The broadcaster also said it would add dozens of kykNET movies to Showmax from 16 July 2022.

The other major Afrikaans DStv channel — kykNET & Kie — is following in the footsteps of Openview’s rival ePlesier.

In July, it will start broadcasting dubbed Turkish telenovelas In die ysterhand se greep and Kind van die noodlot.

The decision to drop fliekNET comes after the broadcaster’s recent announcement that it will also shut down the Islamic community channel iTV on 17 June 2022.

