DStv to cut channel

DStv customers will be unable to access the Islamic community channel iTV (channel 347) from 17 June 2022.

The MultiChoice-owned broadcaster announced it would be dropping the channel based on a review process it undertakes to ensure the quality of the local and international content it screens for its customers.

The broadcaster said it would announce the channel’s replacement in due course.

“MultiChoice constantly reviews its channel offering to ensure we continue to bring our customers the best quality local and international content,” it said in a statement.

“We continue to look for fresh content that resonates with our viewers and an announcement for a channel to replace iTV will be made in due course.”

The MultiChoice-owned broadcaster said that its customers would still be able to enjoy Islamic content on the Radio Islam channel (826) and Channel Islam Internationale (865).

DStv has lost — or announced plans to cut — several channels this year, including the Lifetime TV channel, four E-tv channels, and the RT news channel.

DStv customers lost access to the Lifetime TV channel on 31 May 2022, following the channel’s closure in Great Britain, Ireland, and Malta.

Lifetime is known for shows such as Married at First Sight, Love at Second Swipe, and Four Weddings South Africa.

The broadcaster lost access to the RT news channel in March 2022.

“Sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union have led to the global distributor of the channel ceasing to provide the broadcast feed to all suppliers, including MultiChoice,” the company explained at the time.

DStv also announced its intentions to cut four E-tv channels — eMovies, eMovies Extra, eExtra and eToonz — in March 2022.

However, E-tv owner eMedia has brought the matter before the Competition Commission.

MultiChoice has delayed the removal of the channels from 31 March to 31 May, when it expects the matter to be resolved.

