MultiChoice gets Dolby Atmos production studio

MultiChoice has announced that it recently completed the installation of its Dolby Atmos-enabled production suite, located at its broadcast centre in Randburg.

It is the first Dolby Atmos-enabled suite built by the broadcaster, and the DStv owner said it can now package movies and series for international broadcasters that require Atmos-ready content.

“Dolby Atmos is a surround sound technology that goes beyond the ordinary listening experience to deliver unparalleled clarity and depth,” MultiChoice said.

“The new production suite unlocks business benefits for MultiChoice, as movies and series can be packaged for international broadcasters that require Atmos-ready content.”

It said that it would also help content creation on MultiChoice’s over-the-top (OTT) platforms, like Showmax.

One of the MultiChoice’s media technology engineers, Kabelo Lebajoa, highlighted the project’s challenges.

“For MultiChoice, this was the first Dolby Atmos-enabled production suite we had to build,” she said.

“Most of the technology and equipment in this studio were new to us, so we had to read up on just about everything, but it was very interesting.”

MultiChoice’s post-production manager, Tammy Gcaza, said the deployment of the Dolby Atmos-enabled suite helps the broadcaster stay aligned with its business goals.

MultiChoice said the deployment of Dolby Atmos tech at its broadcast centre was the first of many to come, with the upcoming tech refreshes of its audio final mix suites also earmarked to be Atmos deployments.

Now read: Vodacom and Viu launch video streaming bundles