DStv kills first channel for 2023

MultiChoice will remove the CCTV-4 channel from its DStv satellite TV service at the end of the month.

The pay-TV broadcaster said this decision formed part of its regular review of channel offerings to ensure it provided customers with the “best in local and international content”.

“All channel and programme relationships are contractual and have an intended end-date which is then open for the parties to review,” MultiChoice explained.

“This is part of the ongoing review of our products and services. Often channels are removed from the platform due to low viewership and performance on some packages.”

“In this instance, the parties have agreed to not renew based on commercial viability and viewership of the channels.”

CCTV-4 is a free-to-air TV channel from China Central Television, which broadcasts documentaries, music, news, dramas, sports, and children’s shows from the Greater China area.

It is currently available on all DStv packages —from the broadcaster’s cheapest EasyView plan to the top-end Premium bouquet.

The channel will be terminated on all DStv platforms from 31 March 2023 at 23:59.

This is the third major change in DStv’s channel line-up for 2023.

In January 2023, it launched a music-focused channel called Qwest TV and SWITCH’D ON, which airs repeats of primetime content from Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu, and Kyknet & Kie.

Last year, the broadcaster made several significant changes to its offering — adding seven channels and removing eight.

However, it was forced to bring back four eTV channels following a Competition Commission ruling ordering the broadcaster to reinstate the channels.