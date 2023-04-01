DStv hikes prices

DStv subscribers in South Africa will see their monthly fees increase by between 3.2% and 7.5% from today, 1 April 2023.

The MultiChoice-owned broadcaster announced the price hikes in February 2023, with subscriptions increasing by an average of 4.3% across DStv’s satellite pay-TV portfolio.

MultiChoice said this year’s price adjustments are far lower than the projected inflation rate for 2023.

DStv Access customers will see the biggest proportional increase, with the monthly subscription fee rising from R120 to R129 a month — an increase of 7.5%.

DStv Premium subscribers will pay R40 more per month, an increase of 4.8%.

Those who subscribe to DStv’s Compact Plus, Compact, and Family plans will see their fee increase by R30 (5.5%), R20 (4.7%), and R10 (3.2%) per month, respectively.

The broadcaster said its Add Movies bolt-on price was reduced by R20 a month during the previous financial year and will remain unchanged.

“The pressure that consumers are facing due to remnants of the pandemic, as well as the continued rolling blackouts nationwide, has not been lost on us,” said MultiChoice.

“These nominal adjustments help DStv to ensure that South Africans continue to enjoy the best value and unrivalled access to entertainment, anywhere, anytime, and at the most affordable price.”

MyBroadband spoke to MultiChoice chief operating officer Simon Camerer, who said the broadcaster has been in “serious conversations” with its suppliers — both for content and hardware — to keep prices down.

Camerer said they looked at crucial input costs and continued their cost-cutting approach to keep price increases below inflation.

The price increases will only apply to DStv’s satellite-based services. Its streaming-only packages will remain as-is. DStv EasyView and BoxOffice prices will also not change.

DStv’s price adjustments for the 2023/24 financial year are summarised in the table below.

DStv Price Increases Packages 2023 2022 Increase DStv Premium R879 R839 4.8% DStv Compact Plus R579 R549 5.5% DStv Compact R449 R429 4.7% DStv Family R319 R309 3.2% DStv Access R129 R120 7.5% DStv EasyView R29 R29 0% Add-ons 2023 2022 Increase Access Fee R115 R110 4.5% Add Movies R79 R79 0% Box Office R40 R40 0%

