MultiChoice announces DStv Stream

Pay-TV giant MultiChoice has announced a major revamp of its smartphone apps, including a name change from “DStv” to “DStv Stream”.

In an email sent to subscribers on Friday, MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela said the update will roll out from 1 August.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to deliver a smoother, simpler streaming experience just for you,” Mawela said.

“We’ve listened to all the feedback and are delighted to introduce a host of new features.”

Mawela assured that all favourites, personalisation, account information, Catch Up, BoxOffice, and live TV will carry over.

“We’ve built on the things you liked, and we’ve added so much more for you to love.”

He highlighted the following features:

Better personalisation to improve content discovery

Profiles for each family member

A smoother and simpler streaming experience

Change soundtracks to your local language where available

The current DStv app supports profiles and the ability to change soundtracks. It will be interesting to see if and how these features were improved when DStv Stream launches.

Mawela also said his favourite new feature is the league and tournament pages.

“They make following your favourite teams, cups and leagues so much more enjoyable,” he said.

“And this is just the beginning. We have so many exciting new features and experiences planned to enhance your enjoyment.”

This is not the first time MultiChoice has renamed its DStv streaming app.

Initially called “DStv Now”, MultiChoice changed the name in October 2020 to just “DStv”.

It effected the change ahead of the December launch of its streaming-only packages.