Showmax CEO steps down

Showmax CEO Yolisa Phahle has stepped down as she prepares to exit MultiChoice and begin her retirement, Group CEO Calvo Mawela said in a staff announcement.

“Discussions have been underway with an understanding that she will be entering the retirement phase of her career in the near future, thus the need for a seamless transition,” Mawela said.

MultiChoice SA boss Marc Jury took over as acting Showmax CEO on 1 September 2023. Phahle will continue to provide advisory support for six months.

“From March 2024, Yoli will continue to consult to the group for a period of 12 months and reporting into Marc,” said Mawela.

Jury will run Showmax and MultiChoice South Africa while they search for a new Showmax CEO.

Phahle joined M-Net in 2005 as general manager for Channel O. She was later appointed channel director for local channels in South Africa, where she launched the Mzansi Magic portfolio.

“Due to her distinguished work, Yoli was appointed M-Net CEO in 2015,” Mawela said.

“In 2020, Yoli was appointed as CEO for Showmax and having worked with me and the board to set the new direction, we wish her the very best of luck as she begins the new episode of her professional life.”

In addition to Phahle’s retirement, MultiChoice also announced that Rendani Ramovha assumed his role as SuperSport CEO early, beginning on 1 September.

Ramovha was appointed Supersport CEO designate in March, with the plan to take over from 1 April 2024.

In the interim, he will report to Jury to ensure a seamless handover of strategic relationships with sporting bodies.

Collen Dlamini will step out of his role as head of corporate affairs and stakeholder relations to provide advisory services on legislative, regulatory and policy — also effective 1 September.

Keabetswe Modimoeng will take over as the new Group Executive Corporate Affairs and Stakeholder Relations, reporting to Mawela.

MultiChoice hired Modimoeng in January to look after stakeholder relations in its “Rest of Africa” markets.

Modimoeng previously served as chairman of South Africa’s telecommunications and broadcasting industry regulator, Icasa.

“He will continue to oversee the Rest of Africa Stakeholder management and Regulatory functions,” Mawela said.

MultiChoice chief information officer Brad Eliot has also resigned. Modimoeng confirmed he is serving a three-month notice period.

