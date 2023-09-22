Why DStv is automatically adding Disney+ to subscriber accounts

MultiChoice has again confused subscribers by automatically adding a free Disney+ service to some customers’ bills in September 2023.

Through a partnership with the Walt Disney Company, the pay-TV broadcaster allows subscribers to add the video streaming service to their monthly DStv bills instead of paying it directly using a bank card.

They can also watch the service on the Explora Ultra decoder or Streama TV box. However, the service is supposed to be completely optional.

The latest issue was first brought to MyBroadband’s attention by a forum member who recently received an SMS from Disney+ stating that his phone number was linked to an account with the streaming service.

He immediately suspected DStv was to blame for the sign-up and logged into the self-service portal to verify this.

Sure enough, he noticed a Disney+ subscription had been bolted onto his account.

After getting transferred to DStv’s sales department and being bombarded with offers for other add-on products, customer service alleged he had added the subscription to his account himself.

He denied this and was told the subscription could not be removed before his next billing cycle.

He was then told he needed to provide an affidavit confirming he did not take out the subscription so that DStv could investigate.

After threatening to cancel his entire DStv package, the matter was escalated, and the Disney+ subscription was removed from his account.

More complaints on Twitter

MyBroadband subsequently found several DStv customers complained about the same problem on Twitter on Friday after we searched for “Disney+ DStv”.

“DStv, please stop activating Disney+ on my account. You do not have my authority to do this,” said user Sue Valarakis.

“DStv, how do I get you to remove the Disney + account you added on my subscription because I will not be paying for that,” wrote MaNkosi KaShabane.

A third user — Thabo Qholosha — said they kept cancelling the Disney+ subscription they never signed up for but DStv kept re-adding it.

Another user — Werner Cloete — received the same SMS as the forum member a few days ago.

It included a link to start watching Disney+, which Cloete believed automatically activated the subscription on his DStv account.

QUICK RANT: In S.A., be careful when u receive this SMS, which actually comes from DSTV, & once u click on the link it “auto activate” the Disney+ Monthly package on ur DSTV account, to be billed for, without receiving my explicit content, from this “misleading” SMS.@DStv pic.twitter.com/xD6cBj0QGo — Werner Cloete (@wc1007) September 13, 2023

However, as shown by the experience of the MyBroadband forum member, the subscription might have been added regardless of whether the SMS recipient clicked on the link.

Fortunately, the subscriptions will come at no cost to subscribers.

MultiChoice told MyBroadband that the customers who were signed up for the Disney+ subscription were added because they opted in for DStv Rewards.

“This is one of the benefits that form part of our DStv Rewards and has been communicated to customers as early as 13 September 2023,” MultiChoice said.

“The 3-month free subscription service will automatically be discontinued, and customers will not be billed post this free subscription period.”

“Customers who wish to continue viewing Disney+ will need to either opt-in or reactivate the product on self-service.”

This issue is identical to one that occurred a year ago — almost to the day — when numerous DStv customers complained they noticed the subscription on their accounts without having requested it.