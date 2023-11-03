Nasa launching free streaming service

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) will launch its free streaming service — Nasa+ — on Wednesday, 8 November 2023.

The ad-free, no-cost streaming service will broadcast live coverage of future launches, documentaries, and a new exclusive original series.

“We are launching more than rockets. This month, we launch our new streaming service, Nasa+,” Nasa said in a post on Twitter (now X).

It added that the free-to-use streaming service is family-friendly, features Emmy-winning live shows, and will be available on most major platforms.

Nasa announced its plans to launch Nasa+ in July 2023 as part of a broad revamp of its digital presence.

“We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with Nasa’s new streaming platform,” said Marc Etkind, associate administrator in the office of communication at Nasa’s headquarters.

Nasa said the streaming service would be available on platforms like Android, iOS, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and the web.

The revamp of its digital presence also saw Nasa launch a beta website that will be home to news about the agency’s missions and research, climate data, Artemis updates and more.

Nasa’s chief information officer, Jeff Seaton, said the agency wants to offer a world-class web experience.