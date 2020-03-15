Why Dimension Data is killing Internet Solutions

Dimension Data recently announced that Internet Solutions, Systems Integration, Britehouse, and ContinuitySA will be absorbed into its brand.

Dimension Data CEO Grant Bodley said bringing all of these businesses together under the Dimension Data name will create a better company.

There will now be a single operating model for the new business, and Dimension Data has redesigned its structures accordingly.

“We have redesigned our business into a single operating model – structured so that we can effectively and efficiently execute our go-to-market strategy, which will enable your success in a digital-first world,” said Bodley.

Speaking to Radio 702’s Bruce Whitfield, Bodley said this change was needed to respond to market requirements, technology changes, and client demands.

He said all the brands which will disappear were wholly-owned by Dimension Data, and what they offer the market will stay intact.

He added that retiring well-established brands like Internet Solutions and Britehouse was in response to customer requirements.

“Our clients have always said to us they know these are 100% Dimension Data-owned companies and it is confusing at times to understand how they are all cobbled together,” said Bodley.

Their clients said they want to buy products and services from Dimension Data and not multiple companies, he said.

The change to a single brand – Dimension Data – is therefore a response to their clients’ needs.

Job cuts at Internet Solutions

Bodley said there will be job cuts after Internet Solutions, Systems Integration, Britehouse, and ContinuitySA have been amalgamated with Dimension Data.

While a headcount reduction is a certainty, Bodley said they are still working through their new structures to better understand what the impact on staff numbers will be.

Bodley said where there is duplication, there will be staff changes after the companies come together.

“There is absolutely not a number. We are not looking to reduce the headcount by 5%, 10%, or 20%,” he said.

“We will go through the process and if we see any duplication or excess staff in the organisation, we will make the hard calls which are required.”

He said that while there is no clear indication on the number of retrenchments, they will not exceed 300.

