Vodacom hit by network problems

Vodacom is suffering network problems across South Africa and said it its network team and technicians are working to resolve the problem.

Information from DownDetector shows that the problems started at around 13:00 on Friday and was still increasing at the time of writing.

Vodacom subscribers across the country are complaining about data connectivity issues, and user feedback suggests that other mobile services are also affected.

Many Vodacom subscribers took to social media to complain about the operator’s network problems.

“What happened to Vodacom data! No data connection! Data is turned on and I have data available,” a Vodacom subscriber said.

“Am I the only one experiencing network issues? Vodacom, what is going on?” asked one Twitter user.

“My network says emergency calls only. The only reason I’m able to send this is because I’m on Wi-Fi,” said another.

Another user highlighted that both his work and personal phones don’t have data connections.

Vodacom working on the issue

Vodacom said its network team and technicians are aware of the issue and are working to resolve the matter.

“We do wish to apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time,” Vodacom said.

However, is not clear when Vodacom expects these issues to be resolved.

Images from DownDetector showing where the issues are most prevalent in South Africa, as well as the spike in network issue reports, are below.