Great Black Friday 2020 mobile data deals

South Africa’s major mobile network operators are offering a range of data deals with substantial discounts for this year’s Black Friday sale.

These include several prepaid, contract, and month-to-month offers on both LTE and 5G mobile data.

South Africa’s biggest mobile operator – Vodacom – is running its Black Friday deals until 1 December 2020.

Among its mobile data deals are several contract packages for home and business users, the latter of which can get uncapped 10Mbps wireless Internet starting from R749.

In terms of pure data deals, its main rival MTN has the biggest roster, however, with multiple prepaid and postpaid packages on its Black Friday Mega Deals promotion.

MTN’s Black Friday promotions are valid until 9 December 2020.

Rain, Telkom, and Cell C

Rain is also running a limited-time promotion on its “unlimited 4G for phones” package, which has been reduced from R379 to R299 per month.

This product includes uncapped data for use on a smartphone, although it does not allow for tethering the device.

New Home 5G Standard sign-ups will also get the package at R479 per month for the first three months before the price will revert to the standard R699.

The other two big mobile operators – Telkom and Cell C – launched their Black Friday deals on 27 November.

Aside from device deals, Telkom is only offering Black Friday specials on prepaid data bundles – with the monthly 50GB Night Surfer and 100GB Night Surfer slashed to R50 and R100, respectively.

These will be on offer until 29 November.

With regards to data packages, Cell C has discounted several of its 24-month Smartdata contracts, which will be available until 6 December.

ISPs

Aside from these operators, the only other major mobile data deals are available from ISP Supersonic.

It is offering the following two month-to-month deals this year:

60GB (30GB anytime data + 30GB night time data) with router – R199

– R199 Uncapped Home Broadband – R999

The table below summarises all the best Black Friday mobile data deals available, in order of data allocation and pricing.

Note that certain deals are only available in-store, while others are exclusively offered online or via the respective contact centres.

Black Friday mobile data deals Package and allocation Equipment Provider Price Smartdata 5GB (10GB total) SIM-only Cell C R79 x 24 Smartdata 10GB (20GB total) SIM-only Cell C R599 x 36 10GB Postpaid ZTE MF927U Mi-Fi router MTN R99 x 24 50GB Prepaid (26GB once-off + 2GB x 12) SIM-only MTN R199 50GB Prepaid (26GB once-off + 2GB x 12) ZTE MF927U Mi-Fi router MTN R499 50GB Postpaid ZTE MF927U Mi-Fi router MTN R199 x 24 60GB Postpaid Free-to-use router Supersonic R199 month-to-month 100GB Postpaid ZTE MF927U Mi-Fi router MTN R299 x 24 100GB + 100GB Postpaid SIM-only Vodacom R399 x 36 100GB + 100GB Postpaid Huawei B535 Vodacom R499 x 24 Smartdata 100GB TopUp (200GB total) SIM-only Cell C R599 x 24 400GB Home Wi-Fi Unspecified router MTN R599 x 36 1TB Home Wi-Fi ZTE MF286R router MTN R999 x 24 1TB 5G Home Data Huawei Sharelink B612 router MTN R999 x 36 Uncapped 4G for phones SIM-only Rain R299 month-to-month Uncapped Home 5G Standard Huawei CPE Pro 5G Rain R479 x 3 (R699 after) Uncapped Home Wireless Free-to-use router Supersonic R999 month-to-month

Business deals

There are also several Black Friday mobile data deals exclusive to businesses.

To make use of these deals, you will have to be a business owner or employee.

Below are the offers that are available from Vodacom and MTN.

Best Black Friday Business deals Package and allocation Equipment Provider Price 10GB Postpaid Huawei E5576 Mi-Fi router MTN R99 x 24 50GB Postpaid Huawei E5576 Mi-Fi router MTN R199 x 24 100GB Postpaid Huawei E5576 Mi-Fi router MTN R299 x 24 Business Internet Wireless Uncapped (10Mbps) Unspecified router Vodacom R899 x 24 / R749 x 36 Business Internet Wireless Uncapped (10Mbps) Unspecified router Vodacom R999 x 24 / R849 x 36

