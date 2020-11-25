Vodacom network downtime explained

Vodacom said network element faults which caused abnormal retransmits were to blame for network problems this month.

Vodacom experienced network problems on Friday 13 November and Monday 23 November which left many subscribers without data services.

The outage on 13 November started at around 13:00 and affected Vodacom subscribers across South Africa.

Ten days later, another outage hit the mobile operator which once again affected data users countrywide.

Vodacom subscribers across the country complained about data connectivity issues, and user feedback suggests that other mobile services are also affected.

A Vodacom spokesperson told MyBroadband the two separate incidents, although similar, were not related.

“Vodacom identified network element faults which caused abnormal retransmits and resulted in data connectivity issues for some customers,” the company said.

The company could not provide further details about the network problems which caused the data outages.

“Vodacom’s network team has since resolved the issues identified on the core nodes and has implemented additional mitigation controls.”

